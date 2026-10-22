South Korea sets record bonds for Chinese vessels — Korea Herald

In South Korea, Chinese fishing vessels detained for illegal fishing in Korean waters have for the first time been assigned bonds of up to 1.5 billion won each. President Lee Jae Myung said that enforcement of the law would allow no exceptions, Korea Herald reports.

Bonds for detained vessels

According to the South Korean Coast Guard, two Chinese fishing vessels detained on September 16 near the Northern Limit Line close to Baengnyeong Island must each post a bond of 1.5 billion won. This line is the de facto maritime border with North Korea.

Another eight Chinese vessels were detained on August 11 near Yeonpyeong Island. Bonds of 1.5 billion won and 1 billion won, respectively, were set for two of them.

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Fivefold increase in the limit

These are the first cases in which the bond amount has exceeded the previous limit of 300 million won. In May, amendments to the Act on the Exercise of Sovereign Rights of Foreigners' Fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone came into force, increasing the maximum bond fivefold, to 1.5 billion won.

A bond is a financial guarantee that allows a detained vessel and its crew to be released before legal procedures are completed. Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, a vessel and crew detained for violating fishing regulations in another state's exclusive economic zone must be promptly released after the posting of a reasonable bond or other security. At the same time, consideration of the case may continue, and violators may be fined.

In December 2025, Lee Jae Myung, during a Coast Guard briefing, called for tougher financial sanctions, questioning whether the penalties in place at the time were sufficient to deter illegal fishing.

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