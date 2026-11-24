South Korea has secured crude oil supplies for November and December at 90% of last year's volumes. The country's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said this amid the crisis in the Middle East and disruptions to trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz, OilPrice reports.

January supplies

According to the ministry, existing agreements for crude oil supplies in January stand at 75% of the January 2026 level. A week earlier, the country had secured 50% of January supply volumes, but contracted volumes have increased in recent days.

South Korean authorities expect that the country will not face a crude oil shortage at the beginning of next year. Oil supplies for November and December are secured at 100% of last year's volumes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Alternative suppliers

From January to August, the share of Saudi oil in South Korea's imports fell below 30% for the first time since 2021. According to OilPrice, South Korean refiners began seeking alternative supply sources in March after the war in Iran led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, delays to some Saudi cargoes, and higher oil and freight prices.

The share of U.S. oil in South Korea's imports exceeded 20% for the first time in April and has remained above that level since. In the same month, the country secured 273 million barrels of Middle Eastern and Kazakh oil that does not need to be transported through the Strait of Hormuz. In June, South Korea also agreed with Canada to triple imports of Canadian oil this year and increase purchases of liquefied natural gas from Canadian export projects in the coming years.

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