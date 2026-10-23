South Korea proposes border talks with North Korea — Channel NewsAsia

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense has again proposed holding military talks with North Korea to agree on the exact route of the land border between the two countries and reduce the risk of accidental clashes. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Proposal after a mine explosion

The initiative was announced on October 23 by Kim Hong-cheol, deputy minister of national defense for defense policy. It came after a mine explosion in the demilitarized zone in September, which seriously injured two South Korean servicemen.

The South Korean military concluded that the mines that caused the explosion had been laid south of the Military Demarcation Line. North Korea rejected these findings.

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Differences over the demarcation line

According to Kim, North Korean troops in recent years have built tactical roads and fences and laid mines near the Military Demarcation Line in the demilitarized zone. He said North Korean troops crossed the line while carrying out this work.

South Korea had already proposed talks in November last year to resolve differences over the border’s location. Pyongyang did not respond to that proposal.

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