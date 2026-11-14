South Korea retains fuel price caps — Korea Herald

The South Korean government has extended for another four weeks the price caps at which local refiners supply gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene to gas stations. The decision was made amid high international oil prices and tensions in the Middle East, Korea Herald reports.

Fuel price caps

Starting Saturday, the maximum supply price of gasoline to gas stations will be 1,784 won per liter, diesel fuel — 1,773 won, and kerosene — 1,380 won. The caps will remain in effect for four weeks, South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.

Prices have been kept at their current level for 20 weeks, since June 27, after being lowered on June 26. The government said the move is intended to ease pressure on consumer prices amid high oil costs and significant maritime shipping expenses.

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Oil prices and the situation in the Middle East

The ministry noted that the price of Brent crude fell to $96 per barrel on November 12, dropping below the $100 mark. At the same time, it remains more than $20 higher than at the end of June.

South Korea introduced fuel price caps in mid-March to stabilize the domestic market amid supply chain disruptions related to the war between the United States and Iran in the Middle East. The government plans to adjust the emergency measures as necessary, monitoring developments in the region and domestic economic conditions.

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