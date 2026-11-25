South Korea will retain in its new defense White Paper wording that defines the North Korean regime and military as enemies. This will be the first such publication under President Lee Jae Myung, Korea Herald reports, citing officials from the country’s Ministry of National Defense.

According to a ministry representative, the document will retain the designation of the North Korean regime and military as enemies of South Korea. The new White Paper is planned to be released at the end of December after materials on the defense budget and policy are compiled.

A departure from the practice of liberal administrations

The decision differs from the approach of the previous liberal administrations of Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in. They did not directly call the North Korean regime and military enemies, instead focusing on threats posed by Pyongyang’s military capabilities, including weapons of mass destruction.

After taking office in June 2025, Lee Jae Myung made peaceful coexistence with North Korea one of the main directions of his policy. Seven days after his inauguration, his administration halted loudspeaker broadcasts at the border. In a speech for Liberation Day in August 2025, he said he respected North Korea’s political system and rejected unification through absorption.

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Pyongyang’s position

At the same time, Pyongyang has not demonstrated readiness to engage with Seoul. In December 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described relations between the two Koreas as relations between two hostile states. At the ninth congress of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in February, he called South Korea the primary hostile state and the unchanging principal enemy.

Moon Seong-mook, director of the Center for Unification Strategy at the Korea Institute for National Strategy, believes that retaining the wording reflects the security situation rather than a change in the Lee administration’s policy toward North Korea. According to him, South Korea cannot ease its military readiness because North Korea considers it an enemy and threatens it with weapons, including conventional ones.

The term “principal enemy” first appeared in South Korea’s 1995 defense White Paper. The wording designating the North Korean regime and military as enemies was restored to the document in the 2022 edition under President Yoon Suk Yeol amid Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile threats.

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