South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has eased visa rules for foreigners seeking legal recognition through the courts of a family relationship with a Korean father or mother. They will be able to stay in the country longer while their cases are being heard and, under certain conditions, obtain permission to work, Korea Herald reports.

Status for plaintiffs and caregivers

The new rules apply to foreign nationals born out of wedlock who have filed lawsuits against their alleged Korean father or mother to establish legal parentage. The changes also apply to people who care for them.

Previously, people who came to South Korea on short-term C-3 visas had no guarantee that they could remain in the country for the duration of court proceedings. Even if they were exceptionally granted permission for long-term stay, they were generally not allowed to work.

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Stay of up to six months

Applicants and caregivers may now change their immigration status to a G-1-3 visa, even if they initially entered on a short-term visa. To do so, they must submit documents on pending court proceedings and evidence confirming the possibility of a family relationship with a South Korean citizen.

G-1-3 status will be granted for up to six months, with the possibility of extension after an assessment of the progress of the court case. A separate procedure provides for a work permit on humanitarian grounds following a review by the Council for the Protection of Human Rights and the Promotion of the Rights and Interests of Foreigners. Employment will generally be allowed in manual labor fields, while existing requirements will apply to occupations requiring qualifications.

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