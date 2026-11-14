South Sudan’s National Elections Commission has postponed the general elections from December 22, 2026, to February 11, 2027. The commission released the updated election calendar on November 14, Anadolu Agency reports.

New election schedule

Voter registration will run from November 14 to 28, while the preliminary register is to be published on November 29. Citizens will be able to file objections to it from November 30 to December 6. Election officials will review them and make corrections on December 7–13, while appeal and court review procedures are scheduled to continue until January 1, 2027.

The corrected register is to be submitted on January 2–8, while the final register is to be published on January 9. Candidate nominations will begin on November 29 with the publication of signature collection forms. Candidate documents will be accepted on December 14–20, and the list of nominated candidates is planned to be published on December 21.

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Results and preparations

Objections to candidate nominations, corrections and appeals will be accepted until January 17. The commission plans to publish the final list of candidates on January 18–21. The commission plans to announce the final election results on February 15 and publish them on February 16. A total of 148 days, from February 17 to July 15, have been allocated for resolving electoral disputes.

National Elections Commission Chairperson Gabriel Bol Deng said that registration will take place at 3,161 polling centers in the country’s ten states and three administrative areas. A total of 22,127 staff members have been recruited and trained for this purpose. According to him, election materials and equipment have already been delivered to the capitals of the states and administrative areas, while a comprehensive logistics plan provides for their delivery to individual centers over the next two days.

To register, voters must provide a national identity card, passport or another official document confirming their identity and age. Citizens without documents may register using special identification forms with the assistance of traditional leaders.

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