South Sudan to Offer Investors 14 Oil Blocks — OilPrice

South Sudan plans to attract new capital for 14 oil exploration blocks and increase production from approximately 170,000 to 230,000 barrels per day. These proposals are to be presented to investors at the South Sudan Oil & Power conference in Juba at the end of the month.

According to OilPrice, the conference organizers estimate the country’s current production at 170,000 barrels per day. A South Sudanese Ministry of Petroleum official reported 175,000 barrels per day in August and named 200,000 barrels per day by August 2027 as the target.

Exports depend on routes through Sudan

South Sudan depends on pipelines running through neighboring Sudan to ports on the Red Sea. Oil from blocks 1, 2, and 4 enters the Greater Nile pipeline through the Heglig area in West Kordofan. According to the publication, the surrounding territory is controlled by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), while the Sudanese army controls the terminals on the Red Sea. Security for the Heglig complex is provided by South Sudanese military personnel.

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A September report, citing unnamed sources in the oil industry, claims that Juba gives the RSF $4 out of the $11 charged for every barrel of South Sudanese oil transported through territory under its control. The remaining $7, according to the report, goes to the Sudanese government allied with the army. OilPrice notes that no published data determine whether the RSF receives its share in oil, cash, or export revenues.

The second export line has also faced disruptions

Another route, the Petrodar pipeline, transports Dar Blend oil from blocks 3 and 7 in Paloch through six pumping stations in Sudan to the Bashayer terminal on the Red Sea. A pipeline rupture in February 2024 reduced South Sudan’s exports by approximately two-thirds, while production fell from around 150,000 to 62,000 barrels per day. Full transportation resumed in April 2025, after which Sudan’s oil facilities were repeatedly targeted by drone attacks.

According to a source’s estimate, the pipeline shutdown reduced South Sudan’s economy by approximately 24% in the 2025 fiscal year. In 2024, oil provided 89% of government revenues available to the budget and, during 2021–2024, almost all of the country’s export revenues. The Ministry of Petroleum also estimates the natural annual production decline at 20%: to reach 230,000 barrels per day, investors need to offset the decline and add a total of around 94,000 barrels per day.

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