South African back-row forward Pieter-Steph du Toit will miss Sunday’s Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham Stadium due to injury. The South African Rugby Union said this in a statement on Wednesday, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Injuries after the match against Ireland

Du Toit, a two-time World Cup winner, was named in the starting lineup for the final on Monday. He will now return to South Africa along with injured fullback Damian Willemse.

Both players sustained injuries in the match against Ireland in Dublin, which the South African national team lost.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Replacement not yet determined

Head coach Rassie Erasmus has not yet named the player who will replace du Toit in the squad. He is expected to decide on a replacement later this week.

During the Nations Championship group stage, South Africa suffered two consecutive Test-match defeats, to France and Ireland. Despite these results, the team finished first in the table of Southern Hemisphere teams.

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