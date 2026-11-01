South African businessman Winston Cliff from Johannesburg was arrested in Djibouti under circumstances that TimesLIVE describes as unclear. His family fears for him.

No information about her father

Kim Huzwayo, Winston Cliff's daughter, has no information about her father's situation. In a photograph published with the article, she is pictured with her husband, Xolani Huzwayo. The publication identifies them as the daughter and son-in-law of the detained businessman.

Djibouti, where the arrest took place, is classified by TimesLIVE as being in East Africa. The article about the case was published on November 1, 2026. Its author is listed as senior reporter Isaac Mahlangu.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strangers ask for money

After the arrest, strangers began contacting Kim Huzwayo to ask for money. In the available description, TimesLIVE does not explain who exactly is contacting her or for what purpose.

The source does not state the reasons for Cliff's arrest. The publication characterizes the circumstances of his detention as unclear.

Read us on