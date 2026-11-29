South Korean company KHNP is considering Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Samsung C&T as potential contractors for construction work on two new nuclear reactors at the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant in the Czech Republic. According to Radio Prague International, Czech Television reported this, citing KHNP Executive Vice President Choi Il-kyung.

New tender for construction work

In October, KHNP concluded negotiations with the initial Korean construction consortium without reaching an agreement. The company now plans to announce a new tender to select a contractor.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

KHNP says it still intends to complete the project according to the agreed schedule and price. The company plans to determine the contractor by July next year.

Project cost and schedule

The construction of the two reactors is estimated at about 407 billion Czech korunas. This is the largest investment in the Czech Republic. Construction of the first reactor is scheduled to begin in 2029, with the project set for completion in 2036.

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