South Korean oil refining company S-Oil has completed the construction of the Shaheen petrochemical complex in Ulsan, valued at 9.26 trillion won, or $6.9 billion. This is the largest investment in petrochemicals in South Korea’s history, Korea Herald reports.

Commercial operation of the complex is planned to begin in 2027 after test runs. According to S-Oil, Shaheen will add around 3.2 million tonnes of annual petrochemical production capacity and increase the share of these products in the company’s total output from 12% to 25%.

Aramco investment

A ceremony marking the completion of the project and S-Oil’s 50th anniversary was held in Seoul with around 500 guests in attendance. They included South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Kim Jong Kwan, Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Energy for Oil and Gas Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ibrahim, as well as Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser.

S-Oil announced its investment in Shaheen in November 2022 during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to South Korea. Construction began in March 2023. Amin Nasser called Shaheen Aramco’s largest investment in South Korea. The Saudi state oil company first invested in S-Oil in 1991 and became its majority shareholder in 2015.

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Ethylene production

The 880,000-square-metre complex is located in the Onsan National Industrial Complex. It includes a steam cracking unit that S-Oil calls the world’s largest single-line facility of its kind. It will be able to produce 1.8 million tonnes of ethylene annually, as well as propylene and butadiene. Part of the ethylene will be processed into polyethylene, which is used, among other things, for packaging.

S-Oil expects that 83% of the feedstock for the complex will come from its own facilities. The project will be the first commercial application of Thermal Crude-to-Chemicals technology, developed by Aramco and US-based Lummus Technology, to convert crude oil and low-value refining residues into petrochemical feedstock.

The company also plans to supply feedstock via pipelines to producers in Ulsan that previously depended on imports, and to sell polyethylene abroad through Aramco-affiliated company SABIC.

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