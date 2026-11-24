In South Korea, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.6% in the first minutes of trading on Tuesday, to 4,974.62 points as of 9:08 a.m. According to the Korea Herald, the Korea Exchange activated the buy-side sidecar mechanism at 9:06 a.m. and suspended program trading in KOSPI-listed shares for five minutes.

Rise at the start of the session

At the opening, the index gained 171.62 points, or 3.64%, to 4,880.16 points. Later, the increase accelerated to 263.75 points.

The rise came after overnight gains in U.S. stock indexes and amid renewed investor optimism about the artificial intelligence sector following Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia’s leadership. The Dow Jones index rose 3.01% overnight, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 6.51%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Nvidia’s decision to return Huang to leadership, stating that he does not pose a threat to national security.

Conditions for activating the sidecar

The buy-side sidecar mechanism is used when the KOSPI 200 futures index rises by at least 5% within one minute.

The previous day, the KOSPI fell 3.31% to 4,708.54 points. In the preceding session, the index declined 5.21% and dropped below the 5,000-point mark.

Read us on