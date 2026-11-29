South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in scored in Atlético Madrid's away match against Elche in Spain's La Liga, which the Madrid side won 3-2. It was the 25-year-old footballer's first goal in 73 days and his third of the current league season.

As Korea Herald reports, the Matchday 14 game of the 2026/27 season took place at the Martínez Valero Stadium in Elche. Lee started for Atlético alongside Julián Álvarez in attack and spent 70 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by Rodrigo Mendoza.

Goal in the seventh minute

The visitors opened the scoring in the fifth minute, when Alejandro Grimaldo converted a penalty. Two minutes later, Lee Kang-in doubled Atlético's lead. The Madrid side pressed their opponents near Elche's penalty area, the Korean footballer intercepted the ball, entered the box and struck with his left foot into the right corner of the goal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Before that, Lee had last scored on September 17 in Atlético's home match against Osasuna, which ended in a 4-0 victory. The current goal was his first in eight La Liga matches and 11 official games. This season, he has played in all 14 league matches, starting 11 times, and has also provided one assist.

Atlético move into second place

Elche reduced the deficit in the 26th minute thanks to a goal by Martim Neto. Before the break, Álvarez extended the visitors' lead again after an assist from Álex Baena — 3-1. At the start of the second half, Buba Sangaré scored Elche's second goal, but the hosts were unable to level the score.

After their second consecutive La Liga victory, Atlético have 34 points and moved up to second place. They are two points behind leaders Barcelona. The Madrid club will play their next match away against Barcelona on December 3.

Read us on