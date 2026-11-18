Northern Ireland drew 1:1 away to Hungary, finished first in the group and earned promotion to the top division of the Nations League. Stoke City player Justin Devenny scored the decisive goal for Michael O’Neill’s team in the 65th minute, The Guardian reports.

Draw in Hungary secures first place

Hungary opened the scoring in the 35th minute when Barnabás Varga converted a one-on-one chance against goalkeeper Pierce Charles after a defensive error. It was Northern Ireland’s first goal conceded in the current edition of the tournament and at that point moved Hungary into first place in the group.

Shortly after Isaac Price struck the post, Devenny volleyed from outside the penalty area and sent the ball into the top-left corner. Hungary tried to snatch victory late in the match, but O’Neill’s team held on for the draw, which preserved their one-point advantage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Norway overtake Denmark, Republic of Ireland reach play-offs

Norway secured a place in the quarter-finals thanks to a victory over Denmark. The Danes took a 2:0 lead after just 14 minutes through goals by Rasmus Højlund and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Erling Haaland reduced the deficit before the break, while Martin Ødegaard equalised in the 83rd minute.

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Haaland converted a penalty awarded after a VAR decision for a handball by Joachim Andersen in the penalty area. Both teams finished the group stage on nine points, but Norway finished ahead of Denmark on head-to-head results, having also won the previous match 3:2.

The Republic of Ireland beat Kosovo 3:0 at Aviva Stadium and finished second in their group, securing a place in the promotion play-offs. Kosovo played with 10 men from the 26th minute after Kreshnik Hajrizi was sent off for handling the ball on the goal line. Troy Parrott converted two penalties, while Jack Moylan scored the third goal with a header after a cross from Liam Scales.

Read us on