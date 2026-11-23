North Macedonia, which has held candidate status for accession to the European Union since 2005, has yet to open the first of six negotiation clusters. The country formally began accession negotiations in July 2022, but the opening of the first cluster depends on the adoption of a constitutional amendment to include Bulgarians in the list of the country’s recognized communities, Deutsche Welle reports.

Condition for opening the clusters

The amendment was agreed as part of a compromise reached during France’s presidency of the EU in 2022. Bulgaria then lifted its veto on North Macedonia’s progress, but linked further steps to changes to the constitution. Their adoption requires the support of two-thirds of members of parliament, which is not yet available.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said in November that North Macedonia is among the countries with the highest level of preparedness for aligning its legislation with EU standards. At the same time, she noted that the country must fulfill the agreed constitutional condition to open the first cluster.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Skopje demands guarantees

The government in Skopje says that EU accession is a strategic goal, but wants guarantees that constitutional changes will not lead to new demands from Sofia. Disputes between the countries concern issues of history, language and identity.

North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said she was ready for negotiations with Bulgaria and the EU, but stressed the need for certainty regarding further conditions. According to a representative survey by the Societas Civilis Institute for Democracy, 71% of respondents support EU accession, while 24% support constitutional changes. Among ethnic Macedonians, support for the amendments stands at 11%.

Against the backdrop of North Macedonia’s stagnation, Montenegro could become the EU’s 28th member in 2028, while Albania, if it maintains its current pace of reforms, could complete accession negotiations by the end of 2027.

Read us on