Northern Territory plans to abolish water reserve for nature — The Guardian

The government of Australia’s Northern Territory plans to abolish the legislative requirement to provide, in water allocation plans, a reserve of water to support rivers, springs, wetlands and other water-dependent ecosystems. The changes will concern rules that determine the volumes of groundwater and surface water available for industrial use, The Guardian reports.

Proposed changes

The bill also provides for abolishing the rule under which total water consumption by industry must not exceed the limit set in each water allocation plan. In addition, the requirement for water resource management to comply with such plans may be removed.

Environmental organisations said the document would also weaken the definition of the “estimated sustainable extraction volume” — the amount of water that can be taken or used from a water resource. The changes are part of a broader package that also concerns legislation on marine pollution, heritage protection and the extractive industry.

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Reaction from environmentalists and authorities

Wilderness Society chief executive Kirsty Howey called the initiative “extreme even for the Northern Territory’s CLP government” and urged federal Environment Minister Murray Watt not to provide the territory with federal funding for water programmes if the bill is passed.

The Central Land Council, which represents Indigenous peoples in the southern part of the Northern Territory, believes the government is seeking to covertly remove the last safeguards in the use and management of water. Its chief executive, Les Turner, also referred to a High Court ruling that in August overturned the Northern Territory government’s decision to issue a licence to Singleton Station, finding the decision unlawful.

Northern Territory Environment Minister Joshua Burgoyne denied that the bill dismantles environmental safeguards. According to him, the key legislative framework on environmental assessments and permits, extraction licences, pollution control, water planning and heritage protection remains in force.

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