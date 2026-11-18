In the United Kingdom, researchers at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge analysed data from 250,791 adult participants in the UK Biobank project who consumed alcohol. Over 14 years of follow-up, they found an association between consumption of beer and spirits and an increased risk of acute kidney injury, The Guardian reports.

Risks of beer and spirits

People who drank nine units of spirits per week had a 26% higher likelihood of acute kidney injury than those who consumed one unit weekly. Among people who drank 24 units of beer per week, the risk was 15% higher compared with those who consumed three units of beer.

The authors of the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, stressed that they had identified a statistical association rather than a causal relationship. Participants at a higher risk of acute kidney injury also had higher levels of C-reactive protein and elevated neutrophil counts. The researchers suggested that beer and spirits may be linked to kidney damage through inflammatory mechanisms.

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Findings on wine

Consumption of fewer than 14 units of red or white wine per week was not associated with an increased risk of acute kidney injury; the report noted that it may have had a protective effect. At the same time, the authors separately reported a protective trend for red wine among men and at consumption of no more than 14 units per week. When this level was exceeded, the risk was also identified among people who drank wine.

Dr Rudolf Schutte noted that acute kidney injury can lead to chronic kidney disease, kidney failure and an increased risk of premature death. Peter Rice, chair of the Institute of Alcohol Studies, called for caution in interpreting findings on the possible benefits of wine, as its consumers often have fewer dietary and behavioural risk factors and are wealthier.

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