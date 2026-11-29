Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer will undergo surgery after dislocating a tendon in his right ankle. He sustained the injury in the German championship match against Hamburg, which ended 0:0. According to Channel NewsAsia, the club announced the need for surgical intervention.

Injury late in the match

Laimer came on as a substitute in the second half for 18-year-old Lennart Karl. In the 87th minute, he was struck on the foot and was forced to leave the pitch.

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Winless streak

The draw with Hamburg extended Vincent Kompany's team's winless run in all competitions to three matches. It was Bayern's fifth draw in the current Bundesliga season and the third in their last four league matches.

The Munich club remains unbeaten in the Bundesliga but has eight points fewer than at the same stage last season. Due to injuries, Bayern also cannot count on Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry.

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