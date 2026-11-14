Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has said he is close to signing a new contract with the British club. The current agreement of the 27-year-old footballer runs until 2028, but he is expected to extend his stay with the team.

Rice’s statement

Before England’s match against Spain, Rice said he hoped a new deal would be concluded soon. He also noted that he appreciates the trust of Arsenal’s coach and the support of his teammates.

According to BBC Sport, the new contract is expected to make Rice one of Arsenal’s highest-paid players alongside Bukayo Saka.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Contract and transfer

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham in 2023 for £105 million. The footballer said that the absence of significant changes had contributed to the consistent level of his play during his career. According to him, he constantly sets new goals for himself and strives for more.

Rice also stressed that the opportunity not to be distracted by other issues allows him to focus on football.

Read us on