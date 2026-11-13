On November 13, Scotland defeated North Macedonia 2-1 at Hampden Park in a UEFA Nations League Group B1 match. Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn scored both goals for the hosts, Sky Sports News reports.

Goals after the break

The first half ended goalless. Scotland supporters booed the team as it went to the dressing room with the score at 0-0. Before the break, Scott McTominay, Che Adams and Kieran Tierney had dangerous chances, while early in the second half Billy Gilmour fired over the crossbar after an Adams pass.

In the 54th minute, Adams won a challenge against a defender and set up McGinn for a shot, after which he opened the scoring. Just three minutes later, Elmin Rastoder equalised with a header following a corner kick. Late in the match, McGinn converted a penalty awarded after a foul on Hannon-Doke.

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Group chances

The victory kept Scotland’s chances of finishing second in Group B1 alive after Slovenia and Switzerland drew. To achieve this, the Scots need to defeat Switzerland in St. Gallen on Monday and hope for a favourable result in North Macedonia’s final match.

Scotland head coach Sébastien Pocognoli secured his first victory at Hampden Park. Team captain Andy Robertson made his 102nd appearance for the national team and equalled the appearance record also held by Sir Kenny Dalglish.

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