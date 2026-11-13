Everton midfielder Jack Grealish has apologised to supporters and the club after missing several matches due to a breach of club discipline. The player, whose rights belong to Manchester City, did not play in two matches against Newcastle — in the Premier League and the English League Cup — as well as in the match against Coventry before the international break.

Return to the team

Grealish returned to the pitch for the first time after the missed matches on Thursday. He took part in a victory over Championship side Derby County in a behind-closed-doors match.

In an Instagram story, the footballer said he was happy to be back with the team after several days of training. He apologised to the supporters and club staff for being unable to help the team over the past few weeks and said he wants to play in front of fans again in an Everton shirt.

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Second loan spell

Before the match against Coventry, Everton head coach David Moyes was asked whether the international break would help resolve the situation with Grealish. The manager replied that further developments needed to be awaited.

Last season, Grealish made 22 appearances for Everton on loan and scored two goals, but his spell at the club ended early due to injury. This season, the 31-year-old midfielder returned to the team for a second loan spell and has already made six appearances. BBC Sport reports.

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