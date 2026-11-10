Late meals linked to increased metabolic risks — News-Medical

Researchers at UTHealth Houston identified an association between a late chronotype, late meal timing and a greater number of metabolic syndrome risk factors among adults with obesity. The highest metabolic risk was observed in participants who combined a late chronotype with nighttime eating, News-Medical reports.

Sleep patterns and meal timing

The scientists analyzed two aspects of circadian behavior: chronotype — a person's tendency to wake up earlier or go to bed later — and meal timing. Participants with a late chronotype, often referred to as “night owls,” were more likely to have more metabolic syndrome risk factors than people with an early chronotype.

Metabolic syndrome is a group of conditions that increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. The study authors suggest that a mismatch between the internal biological clock and everyday routines may be linked to health risks through changes in the gut microbiome and intestinal barrier function.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Signs of inflammation and microbiome changes

To assess immune and metabolic changes, the researchers developed a metabolic-inflammatory score. Participants with higher metabolic risk showed signs of increased intestinal barrier permeability. In this condition, substances that normally remain in the intestine can enter the bloodstream and contribute to inflammation.

Separately, the team studied whether an intervention targeting the microbiome could improve intestinal barrier function. In participants whose function improved after such an intervention, the number of beneficial bacteria producing short-chain fatty acids increased.

The work was led by Faraz Bishehsari, professor and director of the Center for Gastroenterology Research in the Department of Internal Medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. The study was published in the journal iScience.

Read us on