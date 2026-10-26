In Lahore, Pakistan, the Lahore Division Master Plan to 2050 may recommend substantial fines, fees for changing land use designation, or other measures before illegal housing schemes are legalized. This would apply to developments created in green zones that were later reclassified as brown zones — residential and mixed-use areas — through government decisions.

At the same time, housing schemes still located in green zones will not be legalized. As Dawn reports, action is to be taken against such developments.

Sanctions for developers

An official from the metropolitan wing of the Lahore Development Authority told the publication that in many illegal housing schemes, plot owners quickly built houses and moved into them. Commercial facilities were also established there to meet residents’ needs.

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After some green zones were reclassified for residential and mixed use, legal developers faced difficulties selling plots. According to the official, they had bought land at higher prices and invested in its development. The proposed sanctions are intended to punish developers who built in green zones before their status changed and protect the interests of those who developed projects legally.

Status of the plan

In February, the governing body of the Lahore Development Authority authorized the metropolitan wing to complete work on the plan after negotiations with consultants over costs of 320 million Pakistani rupees. Urban planning in the region is currently governed by the revised 2016 Lahore Division Plan.

The plan to 2050 was completed in 2022, but it was challenged in the Lahore High Court, which suspended it in January 2023. The document provides for a new urban center in Gulberg and covers Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib. Last week, the environmental department, jointly with the Lahore Development Authority, held public hearings on the environmental aspects of the project.

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