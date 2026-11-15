The fanfiction platform Archive of Our Own (AO3) has resumed operation after a two-week outage, although some of its functions remain unavailable. The nonprofit Organization for Transformative Works (OTW), which operates the service, accepted these limitations in order to restore the site earlier than the previously announced maximum four-week timeframe, Engadget reports.

Which functions were limited

Users currently cannot use icons or import works from external sources. Uploading works is available only in HTML format. OTW said these capabilities would be restored and that no user icons had been deleted.

After AO3 returned online, visitors may encounter delays when pages load. The organization explained that this was an intentional measure to manage traffic and advised users to refresh the page and try again.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

User data and drafts

According to OTW, works, bookmarks, kudos, and other user data have been preserved. During the outage, the organization also suspended the automatic deletion of drafts. Users were advised to log in to their accounts and check them, as from November 29 the mechanism will again delete drafts older than 30 days.

AO3 was taken offline at the end of October after signs of a security incident were detected. OTW has not disclosed details of the changes introduced in response to the incident, but said it was working with a security company. The organization stated that it had no reason to believe the user database was compromised, although it could not completely rule out that possibility. Users were advised to change their passwords, update their linked email addresses, and change passwords on other sites where the same password was used.

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