In the United States, prediction market platform Kalshi plans to launch stock trading in the coming months. A person familiar with the company’s plans told CNBC about this.

Expansion into the traditional financial market

Stock trading will be Kalshi’s largest step in expanding beyond prediction markets into traditional financial instruments. Sports contracts currently account for a significant share of trading on the platform. Through them, Kalshi is facing an increasing number of legal challenges from US states and lawmakers.

According to CNBC, Kalshi gained the ability to offer stock trading after acquiring broker-dealer firm FB Securities in July. It was founded in Delaware in 2024, and in December 2025 the company registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. FB Securities did not respond to a request for comment.

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Futures on metals and cryptocurrencies

In September, Kalshi introduced perpetual futures linked to precious metals, including gold and silver. Before that, in July, the company filed an application with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission to offer instruments beyond event contracts. At the end of May, the platform also received approval to list perpetual futures linked to cryptocurrencies.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on Kalshi’s intention to introduce stock trading. Shares of Robinhood, which combines stock trading with some prediction markets, closed down 7.8% on Monday amid a broader market sell-off.

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