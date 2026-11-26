Chinese e-commerce platform Temu has committed to bringing some of its commercial practices into line with EU consumer protection legislation. The European Commission reported this, according to Cyprus Mail.

Which practices the platform will change

Temu’s commitments concern a wide range of practices that, according to the European Commission’s assessment, may mislead shoppers or improperly influence decisions to purchase goods. These include fake discounts, fake reviews, aggressive selling, forced gamification, as well as missing or misleading information.

The company, owned by PDD Holdings, said it intends to make information on customer support, prices, environmental claims and checkout clearer and more accessible. Temu must also simplify the refund procedure.

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Monitoring and possible fines

In particular, the platform has committed to abandon elements of forced gamification, such as spinning a wheel to gain access to the marketplace, as well as messages related to aggressive selling.

EU member states will monitor Temu’s compliance with its commitments. Failure to comply may result in a fine of 4% or more of the company’s annual turnover in the relevant member states.

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