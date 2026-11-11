South African swimmer Tatjana Smith, South Africa’s most decorated Olympic athlete, has announced that she will represent the Netherlands in international competitions going forward. The 29-year-old athlete was unable to hold back tears during the announcement, BBC Sport reports.

Dual citizenship

Smith holds dual citizenship because her father is Dutch. The swimmer said she has always been both Dutch and South African. According to her, competing for the Netherlands will provide an opportunity to discover part of her identity and heritage through sport.

She also noted that this move could help her build a more sustainable career. Smith explained that financial and practical difficulties in swimming were among the reasons why her previous career was difficult to sustain. Earlier, the athlete said that financial problems had influenced her decision to retire from the sport, including a dispute with Swimming South Africa over prize money.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return to competition

Smith retired after the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but decided to return to competition in September. She hopes to compete in the 50-metre breaststroke, which will be included in the Olympic programme for the first time at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Smith won gold in the 200-metre breaststroke and silver in the 100 metres. At the 2024 Games, she won a gold medal in the 100 metres and a silver medal in the 200 metres. Between 2018 and 2023, the swimmer also won four gold medals at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Smith will continue to live and train in South Africa. Her first appearance for the Netherlands national team is expected to take place at the World Short Course Swimming Championships, scheduled for 1–6 December.

Read us on