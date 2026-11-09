US college football playoff to expand to 24 teams — The Guardian

In the United States, the College Football Playoff in college American football will consist of 24 teams instead of 12 starting next season. The decision will also end the three-decade practice of holding Power Four conference title games, The Guardian reports.

New tournament format

Five teams will receive automatic berths: the champions of the four Power Four conferences — the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC — as well as the highest-ranked representative of the smaller Group of Six conferences. The selection committee will determine another 19 participants.

The eight highest-seeded teams will skip the first round. The playoff will begin on the second weekend of December, with first- and second-round games held on the campuses of participating teams. The traditional Army–Navy game will be played on the first weekend of December, at a time previously reserved for conference title games.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New agreement with ESPN

College leaders announced the format after ESPN agreed to revise the contract and add 11 games. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the network said it is for five years and provides for an additional $1.7 billion on top of the existing $7.8 billion contract, which runs through the 2031 season.

According to the publication, revenue from the new games is expected to offset the approximately $345 million at which the Power Four conference title games were valued. Mississippi State University President and CFP board chair Mark Keenum said the playoff expansion would allow more programs, student-athletes and fans to participate.

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