Balochistan tribal leaders oppose abolition of sardari system — Dawn

In Quetta, Pakistan, tribal leaders opposed an initiative to abolish the traditional sardari and nawabi systems through a provincial assembly resolution. They said that such a document cannot eliminate a system that, according to them, has existed for centuries.

As reported by Dawn, tribal representatives said at a press conference on Sunday that a resolution to abolish these systems had been submitted to the Balochistan Assembly. They emphasized that the status of a sardar is traditional and hereditary, rather than merely an official appointment.

Arguments of tribal leaders

Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani said that the misconduct of an individual tribal chief or his associate should not be grounds for condemning the entire system. According to him, tribal leaders resolved disputes by mutual consent of the parties and, in some cases, imposed fines to prevent further violence.

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Tribal representatives claim that this mechanism has provided accessible and inexpensive dispute resolution for generations. They called on the authorities to explain the grounds for abolishing the traditional system and provide evidence of its harmfulness.

Call to strengthen state institutions

Shahwani noted that maintaining law and order, security, peace, providing basic services, and ensuring swift, accessible justice are the duty of the state. In his view, the authorities should first improve governance and strengthen citizens' trust before considering changes to the tribal structure.

Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai also said that a single assembly resolution is insufficient to abolish the sardari and nawabi systems. He added that if they are abolished, the government must strengthen the formal judicial system so that people continue to have swift and affordable access to justice. He separately stated that due to the security situation in Balochistan, tribal chiefs and other influential figures cannot move freely beyond Quetta.

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