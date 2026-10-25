Nahoon Beach in the city of KuGompo, formerly East London, in South Africa remains temporarily closed following a new shark sighting on Sunday morning. Authorities urged visitors not to enter the water until further notice.

Precautionary measure

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality said the closure was a precautionary measure to protect the public. Holidaymakers and swimmers were also asked to follow the instructions of beach staff, TimesLIVE reports.

The municipality did not specify when access to the beach would be restored. Further updates are promised when authorities consider it safe for people to return to the water.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Closure after attack

The new shark sighting at Nahoon came several days after a 65-year-old woman died in a shark attack at Orient Beach on 20 October. Following that incident, authorities closed Orient and Eastern beaches to assess the risks.

On 24 October, the municipality announced that access to Orient and Eastern beaches had been restored after safety checks. At the same time, Nahoon was closed due to a separate shark sighting. In January 2025, this beach was also temporarily closed after a shark sighting; at that time, the municipality and the National Sea Rescue Institute conducted a search and reported that the area was clear.

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