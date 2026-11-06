Cocoa area in Brazil’s Pará state grew by a third — Mongabay

In Brazil’s Pará state, the area of land under cocoa increased by 33.26% in 2022–2024, from 87,309 to 116,436 hectares. According to new mapping by the state agricultural research agency Embrapa, 96% of the identified cocoa plantations in Pará are located on plots cleared before 2020, Mongabay reports.

The study covered 61 municipalities in Pará state. According to its data, 84.6% of farms growing cocoa cover up to 5 hectares. In Rondônia state, researchers mapped 5,340 hectares of cocoa plantations in 51 municipalities for the first time; 98% of these areas are located on land cleared before 2020.

Cultivation on old pastures

In Pará, about 80% of the mapped cocoa area is on land cleared before 2008, while another 17% is on plots where clearing occurred in 2009–2020. Some 3.9% of the area on land cleared after 2020 was classified as being at risk. In Rondônia, the corresponding shares are 92%, 6%, and 2%.

Researchers note that it is more profitable for farmers to plant cocoa on degraded and low-productivity pastures than to clear forest. In Pará state, the study’s authors estimate that there are about 13 million hectares of land that can be converted to more sustainable use models. The state’s total cocoa area accounts for less than 1% of this territory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Growing share of monocultures

At the same time, the new mapping recorded a change in the way cocoa is grown. Of approximately 29,100 hectares of new plantations established in Pará in 2022–2024, 63% are monocultures in open sunlight, while 37% are agroforestry systems. Previously, Embrapa had recorded only cocoa grown in agroforestry systems in the state.

Monocultures produce more beans per tree but are more vulnerable to pests and diseases. In agroforestry systems, cocoa grows alongside other crops and native trees that provide shade. According to Embrapa specialist Adriano Venturieri, about 85% of all cocoa areas in Pará still belong to agroforestry systems.

Cultivation on land cleared before the end of 2020 is important for access to the European market. The EU regulation on preventing deforestation, which is to apply to large operators from December 30, 2026, does not allow cocoa grown on land where forest was cleared after December 31, 2020, onto the EU market.

Read us on