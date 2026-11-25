Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine have launched a phase 1 clinical trial of a CK2 enzyme inhibitor combined with irinotecan-based therapy for patients with recurrent Ewing sarcoma. The study is intended to assess the safety and tolerability of this treatment; it has opened at 27 hospitals in collaboration with the Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium.

As News-Medical reports, after the first phase is completed, the scientists plan to open the second phase of the study. There, they will examine whether the selected drug combination improves treatment response rates.

How the approach works

Ewing sarcoma is a rare cancer of the bones and soft tissues that affects children and adolescents. Its growth and spread are linked to the EWS-FLI1 fusion protein. Scientists note that it has not yet been possible to block this protein directly.

The team focused on the enzyme casein kinase II, or CK2, which stabilizes EWS-FLI1 and protects it from degradation. In preclinical work, the scientists used the CK2 inhibitor silmitasertib, also known as CX-4945. Reducing CK2 activity led to more active degradation of EWS-FLI1 and suppressed the associated oncogenic signaling pathways.

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Results of preclinical studies

The researchers analyzed available genetic data from patients with Ewing sarcoma tumors and found that CK2 was present in high amounts. Higher levels and activity of this enzyme correlated with worse disease outcomes.

In cell cultures, including those derived from patients, blocking CK2 reduced cancer cells' ability to migrate and invade tissues. In mouse models with transplanted human tumors, the treatment slowed tumor growth and prolonged survival. In cell cultures, the CK2 inhibitor was also used in combination with irinotecan, which is used in cases of recurrent Ewing sarcoma.

According to the authors, standard chemotherapy for this disease has not changed for more than 30 years, while five-year survival in recurrent or metastatic Ewing sarcoma remains below 30%. The results of the preclinical study were published online in the journal Molecular Cancer Therapeutics.

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