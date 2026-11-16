Mauricio Pochettino has sent three members of his coaching staff to Manchester, United Kingdom, to begin preparations for his work as head coach of Manchester United. As The Guardian reports, the Argentine himself will still manage one more match as head coach of the United States men's national team.

Coaches travel to Manchester

After the United States' 6-0 victory over Haiti in Miami, assistant Jesús Pérez, goalkeeping coach Toni Jiménez and fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino travelled to Manchester. Pérez has worked with Pochettino for a long time and often appears alongside him at press conferences and public events.

Pochettino will officially begin work at Manchester United on Wednesday. He signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club and will have little time to prepare for his first match in the new role.

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Final match with the US national team

On Tuesday, Pochettino will lead the United States national team in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals against Haiti in Cincinnati. After the end of this match, he said, he will focus entirely on the next project.

Pochettino's first match in charge of Manchester United will be an away English Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday. It will be his first match in charge of a fourth English team.

“Today our task is to focus here in Cincinnati on the game against Haiti. But as soon as we finish this match, we will be 100% focused on our next project,” Pochettino said.

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