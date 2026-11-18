The United States men’s national football team defeated Haiti 2-0 in Cincinnati and reached the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals. The Americans won 8-0 on aggregate over two matches. This game was the last for Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of the US men’s national team: he is leaving the post to take charge of Manchester United, The Guardian reports.

Goals by Pulisic and Hall

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with an overhead kick. The second goal in the 43rd minute was scored by 18-year-old New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall. It was his fifth goal in six matches for the national team since making his debut in September.

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Neil Pierre also played in the match. His appearance for the US national team made it impossible for the footballer to represent Haiti in the future.

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US national team’s clean-sheet run

The American team has not conceded for more than 400 minutes. It last conceded a goal on September 29 in a match against Chile. The US national team won its last six matches under Pochettino.

During 25 months of work, Pochettino’s coaching staff involved 77 footballers in matches. During the latest international break, Santiago Castañeda and Reed Baker-Whiting made their debuts, becoming the 31st and 32nd national-team debutants during the Argentine’s tenure.

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