In Kyiv, Ukraine, Larysa Ryndova reunited with her husband Serhii after four and a half years of separation. The 68-year-old man was evacuated on October 30 along with hundreds of residents from temporarily occupied Oleshky in southern Ukraine. He had remained in the city to look after the family home when his wife left for England.

Larysa Ryndova, 72, settled in England with her son three months after Oleshky was occupied in 2022. During their meeting outside a hospital in Kyiv, she repeatedly told her husband: “I can’t believe you’re here.” Serhii replied that he could not believe it either.

Life in occupied Oleshky

As Taipei Times reports, Serhii Ryndovyi called Oleshky a “death zone.” Residents of the city described constant drone attacks and a lack of electricity and heating. The situation worsened in spring, when food supplies stopped.

According to Ryndovyi, he survived on stocks of humanitarian aid — noodles, grains, and sometimes canned meat and fish. He also tried to make flatbreads from pre-war flour infested with weevils. Around April, he said, two men who delivered food were killed, after which food deliveries stopped completely.

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Some residents travelled about 20 km on foot or by bicycle to Radensk to find food. The local hospital ran out of supplies, while forensic experts did not dare travel to the city to conduct autopsies.

Evacuation and reunion

Serhii Ryndovyi said that Russian troops had mined the roads and the city’s territory. He also said that before the organized evacuation, Russian military personnel cleared the area to make it appear different: on the way, he did not see a single burned-out car.

Evacuated residents of Oleshky were transported by buses and planes through occupied territory, the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — and Belarus. Larysa Ryndova travelled about 2,000 km to meet her husband in Ukraine and take him with her to the United Kingdom. There, he hopes to reunite with his three children and six grandchildren. The woman said she plans to fatten her husband up with borshch and varenyky.

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