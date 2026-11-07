The formation of two subduction zones near Japan 10–12 million years ago may have accelerated the separation of the Earth’s crust in the Gulf of California region on the other side of the Pacific Ocean. According to the researchers’ conclusions, this process contributed to the separation of the Baja California Peninsula from Mexico and created conditions under which the Colorado River later carved the Grand Canyon.

Live Science reports on the results of the study, published on October 29 in the journal Science. The scientists used a global plate tectonics model that was run on supercomputers at the Texas Advanced Computing Center.

Transmission of tectonic stress

The Gulf of California is a rift zone where continental crust is stretched and pulled apart, forming a depression that can be filled with ocean water. The initial rift in this area was associated with the subduction of the Farallon Plate near the west coast of North America. Its movement stretched and thinned the continental crust of the North American Plate.

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However, the authors of the study believe that without additional influence from Japan, this rifting could have ended with the formation of a small valley or depression. Near Japan, one subduction zone, where the Pacific Plate dives beneath the Eurasian Plate, split into two separate zones. The change in pulling stress was transmitted through the Pacific Plate and affected the Baja California region.

Faster rifting

According to the researchers, rifting in the Gulf of California lasted approximately 6–13 million years. This is significantly faster than the typical 30–80 million years for such processes. The gulf formed about 6–8 million years ago, and rifting shifted Baja California onto the Pacific Plate.

The scientists tested the model under different assumptions about stresses and mantle properties, and the result remained the same. Study co-author Thorsten Becker, a geophysicist at the University of Texas at Austin, noted that the work demonstrates the global interconnection between mantle convection and the movement of tectonic plates. The findings may also be important for studying plate boundaries and seismically hazardous zones, including the San Andreas Fault and the Cascadia subduction zone.

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