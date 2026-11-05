According to ANSA English, an email containing bomb threats against six Italian flights, out of 18 flights in Europe, was signed in the name of Male State. The message was received by Italian airports on November 5.

Content of the email

The email stated that an explosion would allegedly occur in 60 minutes and that the sky would turn red that day. The authors of the message called themselves “Male State fighters” and said that their actions would leave a mark on history.

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The authors also addressed the “feminist regime,” claiming that it would remember these actions forever.

Movement signature

The signature in the email points to Muzhskoye Gosudarstvo, or Male State, an ultranationalist and misogynistic Russian movement known to international authorities. According to the agency, the movement was founded by Vladislav Pozdnyakov and is banned in Russia.

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