Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is set to compete in her first professional bout since the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, on December 15, despite the withdrawal of her scheduled opponent, Clarida Sarabia. Sky Sports reports.

The bout remains scheduled

A representative of the promotional company Stair Event told Reuters that Sarabia withdrew from the fight for administrative reasons. At the same time, Khelif’s bout is still scheduled for December 15.

A new opponent is being sought for the Algerian athlete. A Stair Event representative said her name would be announced soon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

First fight after Olympic gold

Khelif has not entered the ring since the final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she defeated Liu Yang and won the gold medal in the welterweight division. Her participation in the Olympics was accompanied by a controversy over gender eligibility.

The International Olympic Committee allowed the athlete to compete. At the same time, the International Boxing Association, which was suspended from Olympic boxing, did not allow Khelif to compete at the World Championships a year earlier, claiming that she allegedly did not meet the gender eligibility criteria.

In February, Khelif said she was ready to undergo genetic testing only if it was conducted by the IOC.

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