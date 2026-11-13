Researchers have developed the ARC brain functional connectivity indicator, which may help assess the risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease progression even before clinical symptoms appear. As News-Medical reports, the study results were published in the journal Science Advances.

Comparison of the brains of superagers and patients

A team led by Stanford Medicine analyzed resting-state functional MRI brain scans of 180 so-called superagers and 110 people of the same age with diagnosed Alzheimer’s disease. Superagers were defined as people aged 75 and older whose episodic memory was better than that of middle-aged people and whose executive functions matched those of their peers.

Based on a comparison of these data, the scientists developed the Alzheimer’s Resilience-Vulnerability Connectome, or ARC. The identified connectivity pattern encompassed prefrontal, temporal, insular, and parietal brain regions associated with memory, executive functions, and emotional regulation. In the initial sample, the indicator distinguished between the two groups with an accuracy of about 80%, and in an independent group of 143 people, with an accuracy of 71%.

Different trajectories with the same baseline indicators

ARC was then tested in 1,315 adults without cognitive impairment: 818 people were included in the main sample, while another 497 were included in an independent sample. At the start of observation, the groups with superager-like and Alzheimer’s-like brain connectivity types had similar cognitive test results and comparable levels of amyloid-beta and tau protein.

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However, during follow-up, participants with an Alzheimer’s-like pattern experienced faster deterioration in cognitive functions, more intensive accumulation of amyloid plaques, and a higher risk of progressing to mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s disease. In people with a superager-like pattern, cognitive abilities generally remained better.

Potential and limitations of the method

The authors note that ARC added prognostic information to traditional biomarkers and genetic risk factors. In particular, it helped distinguish the rates of future cognitive decline even among people who had already been found to have amyloid pathology.

At the same time, the method requires further prospective validation before possible clinical use. The study was observational, relied only on resting-state functional MRI, and did not take into account, among other factors, vascular contributors to cognitive decline. Variants near the CLYBL and FRMD6 genes identified in an exploratory genetic analysis did not reach the standard level of genome-wide statistical significance and were not independently confirmed.

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