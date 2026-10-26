A study commissioned by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment found that paper straws have a 6.33 times higher indicator of carcinogenic impact on humans over their life cycle than conventional plastic straws. This refers to a modelled assessment of the impact of production, use and disposal, rather than a direct risk of cancer developing in people who use straws, Dawn reports.

Comparison of four materials

Researchers assessed four types of straws: conventional plastic, paper, biodegradable plastic, and those made from bio-based polyethylene — bio-PE. The analysis covered 16 categories of environmental impact, from raw material production to disposal.

For the calculations, it was assumed that 73.6% of used straws are incinerated and 26.4% are sent to landfills, in line with national waste statistics. Paper straws also had a 2.04 times higher acidification indicator than conventional plastic ones.

For bio-PE straws, the carcinogenic impact indicator was 16.18 times higher, while the acidification impact was 5.9 times higher than for conventional plastic straws. For biodegradable plastic, these indicators were 3.34 and 1.98 times higher, respectively.

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Results by category

Conventional plastic straws had the lowest impact in 10 of the 16 categories, including climate change, acidification, particulate matter and human toxicity. Bio-PE had the greatest impact in 10 categories, including ozone depletion, acidification and smog. Paper straws performed worst in three categories, while biodegradable plastic straws did so in two.

Bio-PE is made from renewable plant-based feedstocks, including sugar cane, but is chemically identical to conventional polyethylene and does not biodegrade. The study’s authors also noted that straws made of all materials are difficult to recycle because of their small size, coatings and glue.

In a survey of 1,001 people included in the report, 87.5% of respondents preferred plastic straws. At the same time, 54.4% supported providing straws only at a customer’s request, while 18.4% opposed this approach. The researchers recommended not providing single-use straws by default.

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