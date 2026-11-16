Buyers of the base Volkswagen ID. Polo Trend electric vehicle version with a 37 kWh battery have to wait up to 21 months for delivery. The model went on sale in Europe in July starting at €24,995 and has a range of up to 334 km under the WLTP cycle.

The number of orders has doubled

As Electrek reports, by mid-September, more than 30,000 orders had already been placed for the ID. Polo, while the wait time was about 10 months. According to German automotive publication Edison Media, the number of orders doubled in approximately two months.

Buyers are expected to receive the sporty ID. Polo GTI version in about seven months, according to these data. A Volkswagen manager told Edison Media that the company had planned production volumes too conservatively.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Demand exceeded Volkswagen's expectations

Volkswagen expected that 90–95% of customers would lease their vehicles, but the actual share of leasing is about 50%. Demand for the version with the larger 52 kWh battery also proved to be higher than expected.

According to the company manager, about 90% of buyers chose the detachable tow hitch, which is offered as an €810 option. Electrek notes that Volkswagen prioritizes higher-margin models, and this is likely affecting delivery times for the base ID. Polo Trend.

Demand has also exceeded expectations for the ID. Cross electric crossover, which Volkswagen calls the electric equivalent of the T-Cross. Since production began in June, the urban electric vehicle lineup, which includes the ID. Polo, ID. Cross, CUPRA Raval and Skoda Epiq, has received nearly 150,000 orders in total.

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