In Brazil, far-right politician Flávio Bolsonaro declared himself the country’s “real president-elect” after losing the presidential election. This wording remained in his social media statement for 58 minutes, after which it was replaced with “leader of Brazil,” The Guardian reports.

Election defeat and departure for the US

According to the publication, Bolsonaro left Brazil and flew to Miami on Tuesday evening, 48 hours after losing to incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula won by a margin of 4.4 million votes. His victory was recognized by, among others, Bolsonaro’s party, his key allies, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

After arriving in the US, Bolsonaro published a letter that was reportedly prepared with the help of ChatGPT. In it, he made false claims of election fraud and said he would lead Brazil’s opposition from abroad. He compared himself to Charles de Gaulle, Cuban independence activist José Martí, Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado and Brazilian politician Rui Barbosa.

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Error on letterhead and media criticism

The corrected version of the letter also updated the coat of arms on the letterhead. The first version used an outdated coat of arms and the name “United States of Brazil,” which the country has not used since 1967. The Guardian writes that Bolsonaro’s status in the letter was changed after representatives of Donald Trump’s administration allegedly rebuked him, seeking to avoid a diplomatic conflict with Brazil’s authorities.

Brazilian media outlets and commentators sharply criticized the politician’s actions. The newspaper Estado de São Paulo said the letter was not worth the ink, but could not be ignored because of the embarrassment it caused. O Globo described Bolsonaro’s departure as “shameful and secretive,” while its columnist Merval Pereira called the politician a “mad Napoleon.” Televangelist Silas Malafaia, who is close to the imprisoned Jair Bolsonaro, sharply criticized Bolsonaro’s children, calling them amateurs and idiots.

US reaction

US President Donald Trump publicly did not recognize the election results, calling them “a great shame for the people of Brazil.” At the same time, a US diplomatic cable obtained by Folha de São Paulo called Lula’s victory “unexpected but final.” Asked whether he considered Bolsonaro Brazil’s rightful leader, Trump replied that he would not interfere.

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