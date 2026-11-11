In France, far-right politician, writer and television commentator Éric Zemmour said he will take part in the presidential election scheduled for April 2027. He announced this on TF1, confirming his intention to run for head of state for a second time.

Second presidential campaign

As Al Jazeera reports, Zemmour said he is putting forward his candidacy to “keep France French.” In the 2022 presidential election, he finished fourth.

The 68-year-old politician is known for his anti-Islam and anti-immigration views. He said he wants to expel foreigners from the country who are in prison, as well as foreigners who have been unemployed for more than six months, even if they are legal residents of France.

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Competition with Marine Le Pen

Zemmour also said he seeks to reduce the number of immigrants in France by two million. Many supporters of far-right forces consider immigrants to be the main instigators of violence during student protests over the cost of living that took place a month earlier.

In the election, Zemmour will compete with Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally party. The source notes that she is widely predicted to win the election, in which Emmanuel Macron’s successor is to be chosen after the end of his presidential term. Meanwhile, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the candidate of the left-wing France Unbowed party, presented his program to about 17,000 supporters.

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