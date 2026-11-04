Several Israeli politicians have called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to leave office, saying that his continued stay in power could harm Israel’s strategic relations with the United States. As The Jerusalem Post reports, the statements came after the U.S. midterm elections, in which, according to the publication, the Democratic Party won control of both chambers of Congress.

Statements by Yair Golan and Gilad Kariv

Yair Golan, head of the Democrats party, said that Netanyahu had become “toxic” for both Democrats and Republicans in the United States. He warned that Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir remaining in power could lead Israel to international sanctions, global isolation and confrontation with the United States.

Golan called for the formation of a “government of change” and said that Netanyahu had lost the election and posed a danger to Israel. According to him, the country needs a government that will restore its standing on the international stage, advance long-term diplomatic agreements and guarantee security.

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Gilad Kariv, a Knesset member from the Democrats party, also called on Netanyahu to resign. He said that the policies of Netanyahu’s government and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whom Kariv called a supporter of annexation, could seriously harm Israel’s vital interests. Kariv also accused the prime minister of destroying relations with the Democratic Party and part of the U.S. Republican Party.

Yair Lapid’s position

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that the U.S. election results, together with the dispute between Shin Bet director David Zini and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, effectively rule out the formation of a unity government led by Netanyahu. In his view, Netanyahu’s continued tenure threatens Israel’s security and democracy and will worsen the country’s international standing.

Ahmad Tibi, a lawmaker from the Joint List, in turn mocked the Shin Bet investigation into possible foreign interference in the elections to the 26th Knesset. He sarcastically suggested that the connection between the Joint List and U.S. Democrats might have consisted of voters turning out en masse at polling stations, voting and returning home.

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