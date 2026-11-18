In Germany, ahead of the “Gen Z regelt” movement’s actions planned for Friday, politicians from several parties expressed support for the youth protests. Anja Weisgerber, deputy chair of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, said that young people have the right to openly voice their concerns and expectations, Tagesschau reports.

According to the CSU politician, peaceful protest is part of a vibrant democracy. She stressed that politicians must take seriously the problems behind young people’s demands, even if they do not share all of their positions. Weisgerber also acknowledged that the country’s politics have not yet achieved adequate results in addressing the problems of the younger generation.

Demands of the participants

The “Gen Z regelt” initiative demands that the authorities listen more closely to young people. Its demands include more funding for schools, measures against the rising cost of living, social justice, and stronger climate protection.

Previous demonstrations were also directed against the CDU/CSU and some of the alliance’s initiatives, including the possible restoration of compulsory military service. At the end of October, many rallies featured placards criticizing Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Merz himself said through his spokesperson at the time that he considered young people’s demands legitimate and took them seriously.

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Response to violence

Violent incidents occurred during or after the peaceful demonstrations in October, primarily in Frankfurt am Main. According to the authorities’ assessment, left-wing extremist groups or young people not connected to the protests themselves may have been involved.

Against this backdrop, Hesse Interior Minister Roman Poseck of the CDU suggested the possibility of banning subsequent actions. Youth researcher Klaus Hurrelmann called such proposals a serious mistake. In his view, the movement should distance itself more clearly from those involved in violence; however, discrediting demonstrations and bans will not help young people be heard by politicians.

In addition to “Gen Z regelt,” the Federal School Students’ Conference, the GEW education workers’ union, and the Fridays for Future movement called for Friday’s protests. Support for the actions was also expressed by Left Party parliamentary group leader Heidi Reichinnek, Green Party leader Felix Banaszak, and Marcel Fratzscher, president of the German Institute for Economic Research.

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