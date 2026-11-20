In Germany, politicians from the Social Democratic Party and the Christian Democratic Union have called for changes to exemptions from inheritance and gift taxes. The reason was investigations into the 2020 transfer by publisher Friede Springer of a share package worth billions of euros to Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, Tagesschau reports.

Investigation into the shares

Reports by several media outlets, including Spiegel, Manager Magazin and ZDF, are based on internal Deutsche Bank documents that emerged in a major data leak. Whistleblowers provided more than 15 million internal documents to over 50 media organizations in different countries around the world.

Before receiving the share package, Döpfner bought other Springer shares for €276 million. According to the investigations, debts incurred as a result of this purchase may have helped him reduce the gift tax.

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Review of the need for an exemption

According to ZDF, a procedure to assess the need for a tax exemption was applied in this case. If an heir or gift recipient proves that they cannot pay the due tax from their own funds, they may be partially or fully exempted from payment.

An Axel Springer representative told Manager Magazin on behalf of Döpfner, Springer and the foundation that the gift was arranged in strict compliance with tax law, following a review and on the basis of a binding clarification from the tax authority. According to the representative, the gift tax was correctly assessed and paid in the amount required by law. The publishing house did not disclose the amount paid.

SPD Secretary General Tim Klüssendorf said that the current rules allow owners of billion-euro fortunes to legally demonstrate to tax authorities that they lack the funds to pay the tax. Dennis Radtke, head of the CDU workers' wing, also criticized the exemptions, stressing that they should be applied only to the transfer of companies to the next generation.

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