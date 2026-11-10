In Poland, police officer Artur Morański, who, according to Poland’s Interia Sport, was wounded during a shooting on Krakow’s Main Market Square, previously played football. He played for the Poprad Muszyna club from 2015 to 2020 and also played for the local Olimpik club.

Appearances for Poprad Muszyna

According to the outlet, Morański comes from the village of Powroźnik in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship. In 2016, he made his debut in Poland’s third division at the age of 17, playing a match in Krakow. He later regularly played for Poprad Muszyna’s senior team in the third and fourth divisions.

Club president Stanisław Sułkowski, speaking with journalist Rafał Szymański, described the former player as an ambitious footballer who took training seriously and followed the coaches’ instructions.

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Shooting in Krakow

Interia Sport writes that a shooting occurred on Krakow’s Main Market Square on November 7, 2026, at around 3:00 p.m. According to the outlet, six people were killed and another 15 were injured. Two police officers, Artur Morański and Jakub Kulik, were also wounded and, according to the outlet’s account, neutralized the armed attacker.

The president of Poprad Muszyna announced plans to organize a match for Morański at the club’s stadium after his recovery. According to Interia Sport, Polish President Karol Nawrocki awarded Morański and Kulik Officer’s Crosses of the Order of Polonia Restituta.

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