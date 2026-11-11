Police in England and Wales plan to focus on the 500 most active shoplifters as part of stepped-up efforts to combat retail crime. The measures will include GPS monitoring of repeat offenders, bans on visiting shopping streets and city centres, as well as tougher sentences.

Up to 17 police forces to be involved in the operation

As The Guardian reports, up to 17 police forces will gather evidence of repeat offences in their areas to seek tougher penalties. An additional £2.5 million has been allocated to the programme.

Law enforcement agencies will also make wider use of criminal behaviour orders, which may prohibit repeat offenders from visiting shopping streets and city centres. Offenders must regularly attend court hearings at intensive supervision courts. In the most serious cases, failure to comply with the conditions may result in imprisonment, while foreign offenders may face deportation.

Statistics and causes of offences

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that a small number of people commit a disproportionately large share of shoplifting offences. According to her, such offenders cause losses to businesses and make retail workers feel unsafe at work.

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The government aims to replicate the results of Operation Kelleher in Bromley in 2025: according to the Metropolitan Police, targeted measures against ten shoplifters reduced recorded retail crime in the area by 70%.

London police also reported that 104 repeat offenders committed more than 5,300 shoplifting offences over the past two years.

In 2024, the number of police-recorded shoplifting offences in England and Wales exceeded half a million, becoming a record. In 2025, the figure fell by 2%. The government said it would combine enforcement measures with efforts to tackle drug and alcohol addiction, while the charity Revolving Doors stressed the need to help people with addictions, mental health disorders and homelessness, which may contribute to repeat offending.

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