In Australia’s Australian Capital Territory, police will begin sending SMS messages from Monday to people charged with family violence-related offences, as well as to those subject to orders in such cases. As ABC News reports, the new system will be tested for six months.

Reminders of obligations

The Family Violence Bail, Orders and Compliance Short Messaging Service will remind recipients about bail conditions and orders they must comply with. The messages will also provide information about support services and police contact details.

Law enforcement officials noted that during the trial, not all people subject to bail conditions or orders in family violence cases will receive SMS messages. Police must determine whether such reminders will affect compliance with the established conditions and whether they will help reduce the number of breaches.

Australian Capital Territory Police Minister Marisa Paterson said police have received more than 5,500 reports in family violence cases since July last year. Acting Chief Police Officer Richard Chin said officers respond to an average of 12 domestic and family violence incidents every day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Doubts over effectiveness

According to Chin, SMS messages will not replace police work to ensure compliance with bail conditions and orders. Detective Acting Inspector Sam Norm said recipients will not receive new information: messages will be sent only to people who already know their conditions and have received a copy of the order.

Police said they do not believe the messages could trigger breaches of conditions or orders. Norm said a similar service in other jurisdictions had contributed to better compliance with requirements.

Meanwhile, Domestic Violence Crisis Service ACT chief executive Sue Webeck questioned the initiative’s ability to improve the safety of people affected by violence. She said the organisation had not been directly consulted on the initiative, so it was unclear to her how contact would occur, how the messages would be sent, and what information would be used to refer people to intervention or support programmes.

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